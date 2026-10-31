TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County's 232 polling sites are getting ready for Election Day, with clerks picking up supplies and more than 2,000 poll workers completing their training ahead of Tuesday's midterm election.

"They're coming and picking up supplies that they're gonna need at the polling site to run that polling site for the day," said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. "So we've got 232 polling sites throughout the county for election day. Over 2,000 poll workers that have been through training and be ready to assist voters when they show up."

WATCH: Hillsborough County elections office preps for Tuesday as early voting window nears its end

Hillsborough County elections office preps for Tuesday as early voting window nears its end

On Election Day, voters in Hillsborough County must vote at their designated precinct location — not just any polling site. Latimer is urging voters to make a plan now.

"If you haven't voted yet, we've sent you a sample ballot," Latimer said. "I would urge you to go ahead and look at that sample ballot. There's 6 amendments on this ballot. So if you're not prepared and you walk in to vote, you're gonna be standing in that privacy booth for about 30 minutes trying to read these amendments and figure out what you wanna do."

Early voting continues Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, voters will need to wait until Tuesday to cast their ballots in person.

Voters heading to the polls Tuesday will need to bring a valid form of ID. Latimer's message is simple: get out and vote.

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