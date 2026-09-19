Shelter-in-place lifted after hydrogen sulfide release at Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A shelter-in-place order for Harbour Island has been lifted as Tampa Fire Rescue continues working to mitigate a hazardous materials release at Port Tampa Bay Friday night.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews initially responded to what was reported as a structure fire because of heavy smoke in the area. After arriving and evaluating the scene, firefighters determined a fire at Gulf Sulphur caused a hazardous materials release from a tank.

The chemical released was hydrogen sulfide, which Tampa Fire Rescue described as a respiratory irritant with a pungent odor.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sparkman Channel was closed to all traffic and Harbour Island was placed under a shelter-in-place order at 7:42 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:51 p.m.

Sparkman Channel remains closed to recreational vessels while firefighters remain at the scene.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the original fire is under control, but firefighters will remain at the scene until the incident has been mitigated.