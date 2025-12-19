Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Shop local for last-minute gift ideas at the Maker & Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center

More than 100 small businesses are featured in the 12,000-square-foot store
Shop local for last-minute gift ideas at the Maker &amp; Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center. More than 100 small businesses are featured in the 12,000-square-foot store.
Shop local for last-minute gifts at Maker & Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center
use for web .png
Posted

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — If you still need last-minute holiday gift ideas, but you want to shop and support local while stuffing those stockings, we have the perfect place for you.

WATCH: Shop local for last-minute gift ideas at the Maker & Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center

Shop local for last-minute gifts at Maker & Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center

The Maker and Merchant in the Citrus Park Town Center is a 12,000-square-foot salute to small business, with 100 vendors from Tampa Bay and Florida under one roof, many of them getting their first shot at a brick-and-mortar experience.

Such talented local businesses at the store include SunnySouthLove from Riverview (ornaments, woodcraft) ,the Honey Couple from New Port Richey (raw natural Florida honey), Crafted Coin from Tampa (handmade jewelry), and Rustic Farm Creations from New Port Richey (hand-poured candles).

For more on the Maker & Merchant, go here.

Follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida

Ana Smith decided to take off the decorative plate frame she’d had for more than 15 years once she realized it violated new rules. Tampa Bay 28’s Chad Mills has more about the state-issued clarifications to law enforcement about license plate frame enforcement.

After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.