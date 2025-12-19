Shop local for last-minute gift ideas at the Maker & Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — If you still need last-minute holiday gift ideas, but you want to shop and support local while stuffing those stockings, we have the perfect place for you.

Shop local for last-minute gifts at Maker & Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center

The Maker and Merchant in the Citrus Park Town Center is a 12,000-square-foot salute to small business, with 100 vendors from Tampa Bay and Florida under one roof, many of them getting their first shot at a brick-and-mortar experience.

Such talented local businesses at the store include SunnySouthLove from Riverview (ornaments, woodcraft) ,the Honey Couple from New Port Richey (raw natural Florida honey), Crafted Coin from Tampa (handmade jewelry), and Rustic Farm Creations from New Port Richey (hand-poured candles).

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

