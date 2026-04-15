Southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-4 closing overnight for bridge work in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-4 in downtown Tampa will be closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning for bridge work, transportation officials said.

The Florida Department of Transportation says Exit 45B will shut down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers will need to detour by continuing south on I-275, taking Exit 45A (Jefferson Street), turning left onto Scott Street, and re-entering the interstate using the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp.

Advance warning signs and message boards will help guide motorists through the detour. Officials urge drivers to stay alert for construction workers and pedestrians in the area.

The closure is part of the Downtown Tampa Interchange safety and operational improvements project.