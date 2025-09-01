Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Stanley Falls Flume to close, last splash Sept. 7: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens sign
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Busch Gardens sign
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — After more than 50 years, Stanley Falls Flume will splash down one last time on Sept. 7, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced via Facebook.

It stands as one of the original rides from the park's opening back in 1973.

The ride is described as both a "classic" and "fan favorite" by the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

And the park is inviting pass members, Fun Card holders and visitors to take one last splash on the ride as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay makes way for new attractions.

Gulfport Boomerangs prove age is just a number

Three days a week, Hoyt Field in Gulfport is filled with the competitive drive of The Gulfport Boomerangs. But this is not your typical softball team; it is made up of men and women over the age of 55.

Gulfport Boomerangs prove age is just a number

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.