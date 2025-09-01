Stanley Falls Flume to close, last splash Sept. 7: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — After more than 50 years, Stanley Falls Flume will splash down one last time on Sept. 7, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced via Facebook.
It stands as one of the original rides from the park's opening back in 1973.
The ride is described as both a "classic" and "fan favorite" by the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
And the park is inviting pass members, Fun Card holders and visitors to take one last splash on the ride as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay makes way for new attractions.
