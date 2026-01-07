Tampa parks employee honored as Buccaneers' 2025 change maker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Jamal Jefferson has spent more than a decade transforming young lives through Tampa's parks and recreation programs, and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have recognized his impact by naming him their Inspire Change Changemaker Of The Year for 2025.

Jefferson, who has been overseeing the entire operation at the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center in East Tampa since 2010, was honored Tuesday morning in a ceremony. The recognition comes with Super Bowl tickets to San Francisco, where Jefferson will attend the championship game with his wife.

The center offers a safe space for children and teens from surrounding neighborhoods, with at least 50 children participating in activities daily. In addition to after-school and summer programming, children have the opportunity to learn instruments and participate in performances throughout the year.

"Jamal has brought so much to the kids and families who attend the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center," Castor said. "From partnering with the Lions World Vision Institute to provide access to vision screenings and free glasses, to organizing player visits and football camps with the Buccaneers, to hosting the annual back-to-school backpack drive and the Christmas toy drive, Jamal has helped over and over to lead work that makes the community healthier, happier, and stronger."

Jefferson, a West Tampa native, grew up attending Parks and Recreation centers, spending time at both the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center and Rey Park. He joined the city's parks and recreation team in 2010 and has been making a positive impact on youth ever since.

"It's humbling, definitely," Jefferson said. "It's a testament to hard work and dedication, and it's a testament to all of the teams, the crew, and the staff that I have had."

The NFL noted that Jefferson "embodies what it means to be a changemaker throughout Tampa Bay and beyond." Jefferson credits another Parks employee, Rychard Williams, as a role model because of his extraordinary sense of community.

"I think that one of the most important titles that you can ever have is coach, and that means that you're making an impact on young lives," Castor said during the ceremony.

The supervisor coordinates vision screenings through the Lion's Eye Vision Center, ensuring young people receive eye exams that can dramatically impact their academic performance. He also participates in NFL football clinics and leads the city's summer employment program.

"When you find an individual that puts ownership and wants to lead by example, not only with the employees that are here, but our employees and the people that come here that take advantage of this center, that's why it was unanimously in our organization that we would recognize him," said Brian Ford from the Buccaneers.

Jefferson's colleague Cedric Smith, team supervisor of athletics for Tampa Parks and Recreation, described the lasting impact of Jefferson's work.

"Those kids are inspiration to the younger kids that are coming up," Smith said. "He can pick out a kid and have them go talk to a kid and say, 'Hey, he was a knucklehead, just like you, and look where he is now.'"

"It's just about doing the work," Jefferson said. "Some people have the dedication and passion for this. This work isn't easy. To show up every day and invest time into others' children, others' community, to be able to come in and really have a passion for it."

The recognition means everything to Jefferson, who noted that Tampa has hosted the Super Bowl multiple times during his lifetime, but he has never attended.

"The Super Bowl tickets are great, but the biggest recognition is when the kids graduate from school and the smiles and the families," Jefferson said. "That's probably bigger than tickets."

