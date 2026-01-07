Dog died after garage fire in Ruskin Wednesday: HCFR

RUSKIN, Fla. — A dog died after a garage fire in Ruskin on Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said multiple 911 calls were received reporting a fire at a home at 434 4th Avenue NW around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home's garage.

HCFR said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the garage and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home.

One dog was in the home and died from the fire conditions, HCFR said.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire and no first responders were injured.

The fire is not considered suspicious, HCFR said.