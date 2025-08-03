Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Suspect captured by Hillsborough deputies after trying to hide in water: HCSO

A felonious suspect was captured by Hillsborough deputies after trying to hide in a body of water.
SUSPECT HIDES IN WATER
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A felonious suspect was captured by Hillsborough County deputies on Aug. 2 after trying to hide in a body of water.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to Key Biscayne Drive after the suspect, Justin Simcic, took off and fled into a nearby body of water.

HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team moved in quickly, searched through the reeds, and found him hiding beneath the brush, HCSO officials said.

Deputies were able to pull the man from the water and take him into custody.

Simcic was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and resisting officer without violence.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.