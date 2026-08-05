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'Suspicious' fire at business in Temple Terrace under investigation: TTFD

Temple Terrace business fire
Temple Terrace Fire Department
Temple Terrace business fire
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TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Investigators have labeled a fire "suspicious" at Brow and Lash in Temple Terrace on Wednesday morning.

Temple Terrace Fire Department (TTFD) said crews responded to a structure fire at 12108 N. 56th St. just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 5.

TTFD said a deputy sheriff made the call after driving by Brow and Lash and witnessing heavy smoke coming from a second-floor window of the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, but significant damage was done to Brow and Lash, including the upstairs storage unit, according to TTFD.

There were no injuries reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting the investigation into the "suspicious" fire.

Temple Terrace Fire Department said the building has been closed and will remain shut down until the investigation is over.

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