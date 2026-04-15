SUV crashes into construction truck in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 37-year-old man drove into an active work zone and collided with a construction truck in Hillsborough County on Wednesday morning.

FHP said the man was driving a GMC Yukon west on SR-574, west of Bismark Palm Drive. He then entered an active work zone, overtook a Ford F-550, and collided with it.

Authorities said the Ford had its caution lights activated. FHP said two workers in the truck, a 20-year-old and a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

FHP said the driver of the GMC suffered minor injuries and was cited for careless driving.