YBOR CITY, Fla. — Max Herman is a husband, a father, and a native son.

But when he kicks into full "Tampa Max" mode, he just might be the Tampa Bay area's best, most lovable hypeman.

WATCH: Take a fun, family-friendly tour with 'Tampa Max' Herman, the city's best hypeman

Take a family-friendly tour with 'Tampa Max' Herman, the city's best hypeman

"It's feels good to be part of this town," says the 37-year-old in his trademark fedora. "It's such a privilege to go from some kid who just wants to tell stories to someone in town who people will go, 'Aren't you that tour guide?'"

Yes, yes he is "that tour guide," arguably the best around.

If you also want to feel good about living in — or at least visiting — the 813, the owner of the popular Tampa Bay Tours is the man to see, an endless font of verve, civic pride, and encyclopedic knowledge.

Tampa Max is an enthusiastic expert on Ybor City and Downtown Tampa, where he'll tell you the history — and the ghost stories — that create our community's rich fabric. If you're a foodie, he'll hook you up, too.

Max also has keys to the Cuban Club, which some say is the most haunted place in America — and he will take you inside at night. Fair warning: It's super creepy during the day. So be prepared.

To book a tour with Tampa Max, go here.

To say hello to Sean Daly, go here.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.