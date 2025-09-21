Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan emcees 4th annual Vitiligo Awareness Walk

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan helped shine a spotlight on vitiligo awareness this weekend, serving as emcee for the 4th annual Vitiligo Awareness Walk at Al Lopez Park on Saturday morning.
The event, organized by Beautifully Unblemished, a nonprofit support group for individuals living with vitiligo, brought together those affected by the condition. Vitiligo is a skin condition characterized by the loss of pigment.

This, along with their families and friends, fosters understanding, encouragement, and a sense of community.

In addition to leading the walk, Wendy also hosted a fireside chat with a representative from Incyte, the event’s main sponsor.

"I just knew I wanted to create sort of impact in the scientific community," said Shrina Marvania, Incyte's Immunology Therapeutic Specialist. "And being with Incyte has been so meaningful, because my dad has vitiligo, and love working in this space."

If you or someone you know is living with vitiligo and looking for support and community resources, click here for more information.

