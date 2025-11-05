Tampa Bay restaurants help feed kids as longest government shutdown in history affects food assistance

TAMPA, Fla. — Restaurants across Tampa Bay are stepping up to feed families affected by the government shutdown, which has now become the longest in U.S. history, and disrupted SNAP benefits for millions of Americans.

From Dunedin to Winter Haven, restaurant owners are providing free meals to help bridge the gap as federal food assistance remains on pause.

"No one should be hungry. That's not political. That's just human decency," said Zach Feinstein, owner of Living Room restaurant and lounge in Dunedin.

WFTS

According to data from the USDA, about 42 million Americans rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP. USDA reports up to 14% of Floridians rely on SNAP.

"The fact that some people are just sending their kids to school and they have no way to feed them is just so sad," Feinstein said.

WFTS

Inspired by other eateries in the area, Feinstein began providing bagged lunches for kids. He said they've been giving out 10 to 30 meals a day since starting the initiative on Friday.

"I believe everybody needs help," Feinstein said.

WFTS

Over the weekend, Gigglewaters in Safety Harbor launched the "Giggle-Bag," which is a go-to lunch for kids. It includes a PB&J, a juice and a snack for free. The restaurant has given out about 30 bags a day so far.

In Winter Haven, Honeycomb Bread Bakers reports around 150 customers have received free meals or bread over the past six days.

WFTS

Blind Tiger Café in Tampa is also providing sandwiches to kids for free to fill the gap as more people struggle to put food on the table for their loved ones.

"We shouldn't be having to be doing this. I don't necessarily understand what the dynamics is about the government shutdown, but I know that it shouldn't have come to this," said Roberto Torres, president and co-owner of Blind Tiger Café.

WFTS

"These are some of the most vulnerable part of our community. It's not something that sits well with us," Torres said.

The Trump administration said on Monday that it will provide half of the normal food stamp benefits for November by tapping into the program's contingency fund. However, recipients will not see the payments immediately.

WFTS



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.