Mike Epps to headline We Them One’s Comedy Tour stop in Tampa in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — NAACP Award-winning actor and comedian Mike Epps will headline the 2026 We Them One’s Comedy Tour at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena, bringing a night of big laughs and star-studded performances.

BMN Entertainment announced the nationwide 36-city arena tour will return bigger and bolder after selling out venues across the country in 2025 and entertaining more than half a million fans. The Tampa stop is set for Friday, April 3, with Epps joined by host Tony T. Roberts.

Known for his roles in Friday, Sparkle, Jumping the Broom, and The Upshaw’s, Epps said fans can expect “real Friday energy” every night of the tour. Roberts will keep the crowd going between acts with his trademark comedic style.

The show will feature an all-star lineup including Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Jayski, Just Nesh, Karlous Miller, Mojo Brookzz, Navv Green, T.K. Kirkland and more surprise guests. Organizers said the tour blends stand-up comedy with social media and cultural moments, creating a unique entertainment experience for audiences nationwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.