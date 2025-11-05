Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Mike Epps to headline We Them One’s Comedy Tour stop in Tampa in 2026

Mike Epps
Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Mike Epps
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — NAACP Award-winning actor and comedian Mike Epps will headline the 2026 We Them One’s Comedy Tour at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena, bringing a night of big laughs and star-studded performances.

BMN Entertainment announced the nationwide 36-city arena tour will return bigger and bolder after selling out venues across the country in 2025 and entertaining more than half a million fans. The Tampa stop is set for Friday, April 3, with Epps joined by host Tony T. Roberts.

Known for his roles in Friday, Sparkle, Jumping the Broom, and The Upshaw’s, Epps said fans can expect “real Friday energy” every night of the tour. Roberts will keep the crowd going between acts with his trademark comedic style.

The show will feature an all-star lineup including Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Jayski, Just Nesh, Karlous Miller, Mojo Brookzz, Navv Green, T.K. Kirkland and more surprise guests. Organizers said the tour blends stand-up comedy with social media and cultural moments, creating a unique entertainment experience for audiences nationwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.