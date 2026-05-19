Tampa Bay 28 viewers make 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign a joyful success

TAMPA, Fla. — Yarah is a 10-year-old 5th-grader at Sullivan Partnership School in Tampa, a Title 1 school where many of the students live with their families in a shelter next door.

Yarah is an avid reader, especially of the popular "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books. She's read a lot of them, but never the very first one, the one that started it all.

Today, not only did she get to finally read it — she owns it, a part of her small but important home library.

"This has been a pretty good day," she says with a big smile.

Yarah and her classmates enjoyed a free book shopping spree inside her school's library — almost 100 kids with about 500 brand-new books to choose from.

It was all part of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, a partnership of Tampa Bay 28, the Scripps Howard Fund, the E.W. Scripps Company...

...and a whole lot of very generous viewers.

Schools all over Tampa Bay have been the recipients of an "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign — at-risk students getting to shop in their very own personal bookstores. Each child receives five free books of their choosing.

For more ways to help the community through Tampa Bay 28 Gives, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.