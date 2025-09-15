Tampa Bay Area student surprised with Super Bowl LX tickets

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Most people get to watch the Super Bowl from the comfort of their couch to cheer on their favorite team, but one lucky Tampa Bay Area student found out she'll be in the stands next February.

Sitting among her classmates, seven-year-old Lucy Kingston had no idea why her school, Collins PK-8 in Riverview, was holding a special assembly on Monday morning.

"I did not know this was going to happen,” said Lucy, a second-grade student.

Her mom, Amanda, might say the same.

“We were just told that she had been drawn or won something, and it was a big deal,” said Amanda.

Then the moment came that'll be hard to forget: surprising Lucy with tickets to the Super Bowl.

"It was just like a surprise,” said Lucy.

"I think maybe I just went to like maybe a game? Like we're going to go watch the Bucs, which would have been great,” said Amanda. “But the Super Bowl was a huge surprise."

Lucy is among just five students nationwide to get two tickets to Super Bowl LX, which will be held in the San Francisco Bay Area on February 8, 2026.

The award is made possible by the American Heart Association and the NFL Foundation through the Kids Heart Challenge initiative, which recognizes a student's completion of Finn's Mission.

“Through Finn’s Mission, students have the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR, the warning signs of a stroke, and learn how to give back to a cause so much bigger than themselves by raising funds for the American Heart Association,” said Alise Tyler, the Vice President of School Engagement with the American Heart Association. "Any student that completed Finn’s Mission was put into a drawing, and we drew five names out for each region at the American Heart Association, and Lucy was the lucky winner here."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, don’t hold it against her: Lucy said her favorite team is the Lions.

"We're from Michigan, so I mean, go Lions and Bucs?” said Amanda. "If they were to make it and we got to be there? That would be amazing."

No matter who makes it to the big game, Lucy and her family are ready for an unforgettable experience.

"It will be so exciting,” said Lucy.

Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

