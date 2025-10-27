Tampa Bay families facing unprecedented food insecurity as demand doubles at Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Metropolitan Ministries is experiencing an alarming surge in families seeking food assistance, with demand doubling over the past month as economic pressures push working families to seek help for the first time.

Dr. Sarah Combs, President and CEO at Metropolitan Ministries, said the organization is seeing "an unprecedented surge of the number of families and individuals who are seeking assistance" at their metro markets.

"We're seeing double the number of individuals who are seeking assistance," Combs said.

The increase comes as families struggle with rising costs that consume 60-80% of their income. Rent, utilities and groceries are creating economic stress that leaves little room for unexpected expenses.

"The families that we're seeing, these are our working families, and unfortunately, right now, they're falling on hard times," Combs said.

In response to the government shutdown, federal employees can now shop at Metro Markets twice a month instead of once. They can also access up to six counseling sessions at the organization's Resiliency Center.

The organization has also expanded its TECO Hopes program to help residents pay electric bills and rent, while maintaining 54 food locations throughout Tampa Bay that serve hot meals.

"We're also expanding some of our other prevention programs and services to ensure that our residents are able to stay in their homes and not become homeless," Combs said.

If SNAP benefits are paused in November, Metropolitan Ministries expects demand to quadruple from serving approximately 1,200 families to upwards of 4,000 families monthly.

"If you think about it, our children are the one that are going to suffer the most," Combs said.

The organization is preparing for this potential scenario by stocking additional food and resources while hoping the situation doesn't materialize.

As the holiday season approaches, Metropolitan Ministries is preparing to serve over 30,000 families through their holiday tents. The effort requires 20,000 volunteers to operate successfully.

Registration for holiday assistance is already 50% filled, indicating the significant need in the community.

"We know that 30,000 families will be able to come to Metropolitan Ministries tents to be able to get the joy and cheer that they need, but also the food they need to have a happy holiday," Combs said.

In response to the expanding needs of seniors, working and homeless families, and now government workers in need of assistance, Metropolitan Ministries has launched the following six key initiatives for the community to access as needed:

Expanded outreach and prevention programs by doubling access for government workers to pantry food boxes. Increased the number of community meal sites to 54 locations throughout Tampa Bay where hot meals are available—a 13% increase in hot meals, with over 57,000 hot meals served in September alone. Through partnership with TECO and an additional $500,000 in board-approved reserves, utility and rent assistance programs are being expanded. Within the past year, emergency shelter beds in Pasco and Pinellas have been expanded to keep children safe and families from sleeping in their cars—a 30% increase in family shelter units. With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, the number of holiday tent sites has expanded to four standup tents and four additional pop-up sites to help 30,000 families. Over 49% of the Thanksgiving assistance slots are already filled, a strong indicator of need. Metro's Counseling and Resiliency Center is offering six free counseling sessions to federal workers as they navigate difficult circumstances.

The organization is calling on the community for help through local food drives, volunteer time and financial support.

You can help by:



Organize food drives in neighborhoods, schools, churches, and workplaces

Make a financial donation to support expanded services – donations are being matched by an anonymous donor (up to $100,000)

Volunteer time to help



