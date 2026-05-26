TAMPA, Fla. — Attention all Indiana Jones and Captain Jack Sparrow fans!

The Tampa Bay History Center has summer camps just for you.

Oh, and if you're a fan of American Girl dolls, they have a camp for you, too.

The museum on Water Street in downtown Tampa has a slate of inventive summer camps that give children ages 7 to 11 access to gallery exhibits and behind-the-scenes wonder — all in the name of tying history to pop-culture fandom.

WATCH: Tampa Bay History Center hosts summer camps for preteen archaeologists, pirates

Tampa Bay History Center hosts summer camps for preteen archaeologists, pirates

American Girl Camp (June 8-12, July 6-10) focuses on the time periods for three of their namesake dolls: Kirsten (1854), Melody (1964), and Julie (1974). Games, crafts, and storytelling will all center around those time periods.

Children will "unearth history's secrets" in Archaeology Camp (June 22-26), a deep dig into how fossil hunters and scientists put the pieces of the past together. Campers will have access to all sorts of very cool — and very real — artifacts.

And the sure-to-be-popular Pirates & Explorers Camp (July 20-24) will "follow in the footsteps of famous explorers as they set out to discover new lands." The History Center's spectacular "Treasure Seekers" exhibit will surely be plundered!

The weeklong camps start at $300 per camper. Extended care is available.

For more information, go here.

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.