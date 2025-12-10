Tampa Bay hospitals see rise in pediatric RSV, flu and cold cases

TAMPA, Fla. — As families prepare for the holidays, there’s nothing worse than kids getting sick.

“I feel like every time the weather starts to get cooler, this is when everyone gets sick,” said parent Hannah Medawattage.

And being under the weather is something no parent wants their kid to deal with.

"As a nurse, I know like the RSV and like viruses at this time because of the cold, flu season, it tends to increase in numbers, and it’s dangerous obviously for infants and kids,” said parent Shaila Vallejo.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital said they're seeing a big increase in cases of RSV, the flu and the common cold compared to this time last year.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell sat down with Dr. Ebony Hunter, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at All Children’s.

“It’s not uncommon for this time of year for us to have significant surges in our pediatric respiratory viruses. However this year, we have seen a very rapid incline in all of our viruses,” said Dr. Hunter.

All Children’s said some cases have doubled, even tripled since last year.

The hospital sent over data saying RSV is up 114%, Flu A is up by 322% and other non-COVID respiratory viruses are up 244% from this time last year.

Dr. Hunter thinks there are a few reasons why they’re seeing an increase.

“The most common is that people are more social. There’s more social gatherings,” said Hunter. “The other is more seasonal temperature changes. Another thing is vaccination rates have fallen.”

“What is the best way to protect kids this season from these illnesses that you’re seeing?” asked O’Connell.

“The best way to protect a child, or anyone for that matter from illnesses, is if there is a vaccination, we strongly encourage that,” said Dr. Hunter. "You go get those vaccinations. Influenza and RSV both have vaccinations available. The other things are hand-washing, covering your mouth when you cough. If you can wear a mask, please wear a mask if you’re sick. Try to avoid social gatherings if you are sick."

Parents shared the steps they take to keep their kids as healthy as possible.

“We definitely wash hands a lot,” said Medawattage. "We try to avoid a lot of the indoor places that are full of children.”

“Try to educate people not to kiss my baby on her face,” said Vallejo.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

