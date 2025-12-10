Vessel fire extinguished at Westshore Yacht Club Marina, no injuries: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) was alerted to a vessel fire at Westshore Yacht Club just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews who initially arrived on the scene observed heavy smoke.

Fire Boat 19 provided a sustained water supply to firefighters, according to TFR, helping them quickly extinguish the fire.

As a result of the operations, the vessel began to sink.

Firefighters immediately searched the vessel and confirmed there was no one on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the fire and sent crews to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.