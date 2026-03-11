South Tampa business shares decision to close amid parking issues, road closure

TAMPA, Fla. — For 26 years, Cheri Hudson has built a family of customers at Imagine That boutique.

The business is tucked away off South Manhattan Avenue in Tampa. But Hudson shared she’d been struggling with a big decision.

“I’ve been here so long, I figured I’m gonna make it, I’m gonna make it,” said Hudson, the owner.

The business shared on social media the decision to close.

The problem, Hudson said, was first parking availability. Tampa Bay 28 watched how quickly the lot can fill up with limited space.

Then Hudson said came the street closure in front of the store.

"It’s just really hurt my business with people trying to get here,” said Hudson.

“Between the parking problem and the road closure, how has that impacted the amount of people and customers you see coming into the store?” asked Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell.

“Well, the parking started it because if you can’t find a parking place, how can you get here?” replied Hudson. "And then the road closure just made it worse. Simple as that.”

The city explained it’s a stormwater project. Back in October, the City of Tampa shared that a stretch of South Manhattan Avenue would be undergoing a $6.9 million flood relief project.

O'Connell spoke to a nearby business, which said they haven’t noticed a dip in business, while another shared that their customers have had difficulty finding their way to the store lately.

Some drivers explained it’s hard to navigate.

"For me to access this storefront, I actually have to drive in the opposing lane to drive into this parking spot,” said Kurt Plum.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the city about the project, who shared that one northbound lane of Manhattan Avenue has always remained open during construction, and in a matter of weeks, a second, southbound lane will reopen as well.

A statement read in part: "The City of Tampa did work with Imagine That late last year to create additional "Businesses Open During Construction” signage for the plaza, and ensured access was maintained along El Prado Boulevard."

Though Hudson said she’s closing soon, she had this to say to customers.

“I just want them to know how much I appreciate it and how much I love them, and again, appreciate all the loyalty,” said Hudson.

Here is the City of Tampa’s full statement:

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of Tampa. They add to the vibrancy of our city and help keep our communities feeling uniquely local. We celebrate new business openings, and we also feel the impact when businesses close - especially during times of economic uncertainty.

Without question, construction on a project like the Manhattan Avenue can be inconvenient, however it’s important to note that one northbound lane of Manhattan Avenue has always remained open during construction, and in a matter of weeks, a second, southbound lane will reopen as well.

The City of Tampa did work with Imagine That late last year to create additional "Businesses Open During Construction” signage for the plaza, and ensured access was maintained along El Prado Boulevard.

While it’s unfortunate to learn of the business’s closure, it’s also vital that we complete this project as efficiently as possible to deliver much-needed flood relief for the neighbors and businesses in this area.

By upsizing these pipes, we will better protect this community for generations to come."



