Tampa Bay Lightning to host 25th annual Bolt Run benefiting Special Olympics Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 25th annual Bolt Run, presented by AdventHealth, on Saturday, Nov. 1, with proceeds supporting Special Olympics Florida and its mission to provide year-round sports training and competition for people with intellectual disabilities.

Since the race is the day after Halloween, organizers are encouraging people to come in costume.

The race will start at 7:30 a.m. from the Benchmark International Arena, with event-day registration opening at 5:30 a.m. Participants can choose from three race options: a 5K, a 5-mile, or a 1-mile run, with select packages including tickets to a Lightning home game.

Registration details and more information are available here.