Tampa Bay reacts to military operation that apprehended Venezuelan President Maduro

TAMPA, Fla. — President Donald Trump ordered what officials are calling "Operation Absolute Resolve" Saturday morning, resulting in the apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a stunning display of American military capability.

Thousands across the country woke up to videos showing helicopters from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers, flying low across the skyline of Caracas.

"I'm simply humbled by such men, such men, and I tip my hat to our chairman, Dan Raizin Caine, and all those Americans who stood watch last night," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.

For Venezuelans in the Tampa Bay area, this moment represents the culmination of years of waiting.

"That's the first thing I'm gonna do in 2026, go back to Venezuela as soon as I can, and I have always said that I'm gonna live there. My plan is to retire in Venezuela. I have been postponing it because of this political situation," Juan Carlos Pinto said.

Leon Granado shared similar excitement about the development.

"My first reaction was exciting, so wow, I can't believe it," Granado said.

During a news conference Saturday, Trump announced the United States will run the Venezuelan government until there's a peaceful transition of power.

Mercedes Soler, a local radio host and geopolitical expert, believes there may be more to the plan than what's been revealed publicly.

"I'm not sure what to make of it. I'm not sure I would believe that they don't have anything in place. I think there are pieces of this puzzle in place, and possibly not ready to be announced yet," Soler said.

Over the coming days, questions about what's next for Venezuela and the potential transition of government will be top of mind as the situation continues to develop.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area.

