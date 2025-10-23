Tampa City Council approves plan for observation wheel in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, Tampa City Council approved plans for Tampa WOW! — Wheel Over Water — a 250-foot high observation wheel that will showcase views of Tampa's downtown waterfront.

The observation wheel is not taxpayer-funded, as all $20 million needed to construct the project comes from a private investment.

"Today’s vote marks an exciting step forward in creating something special for Tampa," said developer Tony Miller. "We’re deeply appreciative of the council members who share in the vision that this will be a strong, family-friendly attraction for the neighborhood. Tampa WOW! is about creating memories and giving people the chance to see our beautiful city from an entirely new perspective — and experience downtown like never before."

Rides will last between 20-30 minutes and feature climate-controlled gondolas.

Tampa WOW! is expected to open in late 2026.