Tampa City Council vote on $2.3 billion Rays stadium project tentatively set for Aug. 27

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa City Council is set to vote Thursday, Aug. 27, on whether to move forward with the proposed $2.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays stadium project — but only if the Rays deliver finalized plans to the council by 5 p.m. Friday.

If the Rays miss that deadline, the vote is off.

The proposed project would transform 130 acres at Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus into a new Major League Baseball stadium. While the Rays are funding a large portion of the $2.3 billion project, they are still seeking just under $1 million in public funding, including $180 million from the city.

Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson said major issues remain unresolved between the city, the county and the team.

"I've talked to city, county and the Rays, and there are some deal points that they're still negotiating. So, it's not like they're just working on some minor things. There are some major issues they're still trying to work out and they're trying to hit the deadline," Carlson said.

The urgency of the Friday deadline is tied in part to Hillsborough College's academic calendar. The college needs adequate time to prepare its Dale Mabry campus for students in January.

"The reason why they have a deadline is because they're trying to get Hillsborough College ready for students in January, and the less time they have, the less time they'll have to prepare for them," Carlson said.

Carlson added that the council is committed to meeting the deadline — but only with cooperation from the Rays.

"And we want to try to meet their deadline, but we can't do it if they don't help us," Carlson said.

The Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners is among the other governing bodies involved in the project. A vote against the proposal at any level could put the Rays' future in Tampa in jeopardy.

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