Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa firefighters rescue two cats from house fire: TFR

Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Fire Rescue
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa firefighters rescued two cats after responding to a house fire on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) officials, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1700 block of East Powhatan Avenue.

TFR crews arriving at the scene found a single-family home with heavy smoke coming from the front corner of the structure.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 25 minutes, officials said.
When firefighters conducted two searches of the home, they rescued two cats, TFR officials said.

The homeowner was able to safely exit the home prior to firefighters’ arrival.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

The teen has a rare condition that caused her left leg to grow rapidly. Her father and sister spoke to Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone outside the hospital.

Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.