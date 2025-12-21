Tampa firefighters rescue two cats from house fire: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa firefighters rescued two cats after responding to a house fire on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) officials, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1700 block of East Powhatan Avenue.

TFR crews arriving at the scene found a single-family home with heavy smoke coming from the front corner of the structure.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 25 minutes, officials said.

When firefighters conducted two searches of the home, they rescued two cats, TFR officials said.

The homeowner was able to safely exit the home prior to firefighters’ arrival.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.