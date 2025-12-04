Tampa grandma caring for grandkids gifted refurbished car through national program

TAMPA, Fla. — Rose West, a Tampa grandmother raising her two grandchildren, received an early Christmas gift that will make a big difference in her daily life: a refurbished 2022 Chevrolet Blazer.

West works at Dress for Success Tampa Bay, an organization that empowers women by providing professional attire, career development tools, and ongoing support. Colleagues nominated her for the surprise as part of the Recycled Rides program from the National Auto Body Council.

The gift presentation took place in Land O’ Lakes, where crews from Crash Champions handed West the keys. The SUV had been fully refurbished to help her keep up with work and family responsibilities.

"This is great! This is unbelieveable!" said West. "You know when you say God is good, and I want to thank everyone involved."

Dress for Success Tampa Bay leaders said West’s dedication to lifting others while caring for her own family made her the perfect recipient for the program’s holiday surprise.