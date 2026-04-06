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Tampa man dead after losing control of vehicle on SR 400: FHP

SR 400 near mile marker 1 fatal crash
Florida Highway Patrol
SR 400 near mile marker 1 fatal crash
Posted
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TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Monday that a 28-year-old Tampa man has passed away following a crash on SR 400 near milepost 1.

The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on April 6 when a Dodge Durango was heading westbound on SR-400 near Milepost 1. FHP said the driver lost control of the vehicle, "entered the median, overturned several times, and the unrestrained driver was ejected."

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries suffered during the crash, according to FHP's report.

FHP said his passenger, a 26-year-old Tampa woman who had her seatbelt on, suffered minor injuries.   

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