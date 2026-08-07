Metal detector group celebrates 40 years of treasure hunting

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — If you’ve ever lost something valuable at the beach, it can be a sinking feeling, but there is a group in Tampa Bay that is here to help.

This year, the Suncoast Research & Recovery Club celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“When you get that machine, and it makes that little beep, and it gets you so excited because you know that sound is a certain item, or could be a certain item, and you start digging and you find it, and you’re like, ‘man look what I got,’” said Jerry Miller.

Starting with just a few metal detecting enthusiasts back in 1986, Suncoast Research & Recovery Club has grown into an organization of more than 60 members across Tampa Bay.

“My brain is like a monkey jumping from tree to tree thinking, ‘what am I going to find next, am I going to find a nice ring,’ stuff like that,” said Robert Velarade.

They say the best discovery has been new friendships.

“It’s always nice to find something and say, ‘hey,’ and the other guys are like, ‘hey, that’s a great find,’ it’s a good thing,’ said Miller.

Over the years, these hunters, armed with thousands of dollars of state-of-the-art equipment, have found plenty of treasures. They even hold meetings once a month to share stories, strategies and searches.

“And we have a competition table that everybody brings what they find that month, and we vote, and it’s fun,” said Velarde.

However, the most rewarding part about the group is helping strangers.

“We’re just here to help the community, and if someone loses something, we are there to help them if they call us and contact us,” said Gary Leland.

Over the years, they have recovered hundreds of lost items, ranging from jewelry to prescription glasses to cell phones.

“We ask a person who lost the item to meet us so they can show us exactly where they lost it,” said Velarde.

They’ll go anywhere from parks to backyards to hiking trails. They say there’s no better feeling than returning a wedding ring or family heirloom to its rightful owner.

“Oh, some of them are ecstatic. We just did one recently, and it was a Bar Mitzvah gift to a kid that his dad already passed, and they just thought it was lost, and they were ecstatic,” said Leland. “It’s a great feeling on our part to give back something that they lost.”

The club doesn’t even charge a fee for their services, but they do graciously accept donations.

“It just goes to the club, the club uses it for picnics, special hunts, pays for part of the Christmas party,” said Leland.

They are also always looking for new members. They say it only takes one good find and you're addicted for life.

“It is an awesome feeling, it makes you want to go back out right then and go find something else,” said Miller.

For more information or help finding a lost item, click here.