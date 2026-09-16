Tampa mother sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 4-year-old son: SAO

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison after she admitted to killing her 4-year-old son.

Arayia Hudson, 38, who was arrested for first-degree murder, pled guilty to second degree murder and aggravated child abuse in August for the crime that occurred in June of 2024, Hillsborough County state Attorney’s Office (SAO), 13th division records showed.

She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. According to initial reports from Hudson, her son began coughing and having difficulty breathing after eating potato chips and drinking water, a Tampa Police Department report stated.

However, the investigation quickly shifted when detectives found evidence revealing a potential history of abuse.

When detectives interviewed the victim's siblings, they said Hudson had hit the victim's head into the bathroom wall and kick him in the stomach two days prior to their arrival.

A medical examination of the victim's body found numerous injuries, including bruises, abrasions, and internal bleeding.

The autopsy concluded the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Further investigation revealed that Hudson attempted to conceal the abuse by using tinted makeup to cover bruises around the victim's eyes, the report stated.

Hudson also was sentenced to 15 years of probation.