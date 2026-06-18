Tampa play reading supports Jackson House restoration

TAMPA, Fla. — The community in Tampa is gathering tonight to support the restoration of the historic Jackson House with the first public reading of the musical play “Live at the Jackson House.”

The event is taking place at Stageworks Theater at 7 p.m., with ticket sales going toward the landmark’s restoration costs.

The Jackson House suffered a partial collapse in August. The 24-room boarding house once accommodated Black travelers, musicians, and leaders who were denied lodging elsewhere under Jim Crow laws.

The Jackson House Foundation’s website features renderings of the restored landmark, showing plans for its future once repairs are completed.