Man charged with DJ's murder in Ybor City expected to be arrested again in separate case: Detention hearing

TAMPA, Fla. — The man arrested and charged in the murder of Dedrick Sykes, a popular Tampa Bay-area DJ, is expected to be arrested again today for his involvement in another case.

Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez was at the Hillsborough County Courthouse during 31-year-old Joel Moreno Cobo's detention hearing on Nov. 24.

Police arrested and charged Cobo with second-degree murder following the death of a well-known Tampa Bay DJ known as "DJ Shy Guy," who was shot and killed on Nov. 14 in Ybor City.

During the hearing on Monday, Tampa Bay 28 learned Cobo is also expected to get arrested for another case where he is accused of pistol-whipping and attacking a man who was having a mental health episode on the streets of Ybor back in February. Cabo's gun allegedly went off during this incident.

Judges also granted the state’s request during the hearing to keep Cobo in jail without bond until the trial starts or until his stand your ground hearing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.