Lightning to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night during Monday's Flyers game

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 24 when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Benchmark International Arena.

The night will honor those impacted by cancer with special recognitions and charitable initiatives throughout the evening, which include:



The Purple Carpet : fans who have been impacted by cancer will be invited to walk the “Purple Carpet” before the game and receive recognition from fellow fans.



head and neck screenings from the Moffitt Cancer Center Cards in section 123 : fans are invited to visit section 123 to fill out “I Fight For” cards to show who they support in their battle against cancer.



The jerseys will be signed and auctioned off post-game to benefit cancer-focused programs through the Lightning Foundation.

The Lightning said more than 700 tickets have been donated to local cancer nonprofits for the game to give patients, families and caregivers the chance to attend the annual event.

