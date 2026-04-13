Tampa police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) announced detectives are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left a man critically injured.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on April 13 near the intersection of East Kennedy Boulevard and North Meridian Avenue.

TPD said a man in his mid-50s suffered a gunshot wound, and he was hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition.

Police said the shooter, who is in his mid-50s, was apprehended by officers. A gun was also recovered as evidence.

TPD is not seeking any other suspects.

Police said the shooting "was not a random act of violence" and the two men knew each other. They also suggest based on preliminary evidence that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the two men that took place on April 10.

Police are directing westbound traffic along Kennedy Boulevard to allow for the investigation. They ask commuters to seek alternate routes at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.