Tampa police issue Missing and Endangered Alert for mother and 3 children: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for a mother and her three children, last seen on Tuesday morning.

TPD said 24-year-old Terache Carter was last seen on June 30 in the 700 block of East Robson Street. Carter reportedly made several statements threatening to harm herself, according to the alert.

Just before 11 a.m., police said Carter left the residence with her three children in a blue Hyundai of an unknown model with an unknown license plate.

Police believe Carter was traveling toward Pinellas County.

TPD urge anyone with information that could assist in locating her to call 813-231-6130 and reference 26-385407.