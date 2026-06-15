Tampa police officer fired, arrested after unlawful sexual activity with 16-year-old boy: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A 31-year-old police officer is longer employed with Tampa Police Department (TPD) after an internet crimes against children investigation.

Tampa police detectives arrested Jonathan Darling on the charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, use of a two-way communications device, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Darling had been employed with TPD since 2019, according to TPD.

Detectives began their investigation on May 15 assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding suspicious online financial transactions between Darling and a potential minor.

Detectives confirmed on May 26 the 16-year-old boy was the victim and they received allegations of criminal acts. TPD placed Darling on administrative leave immediately as the investigation continued, per news release.

Darling and the minor met via an adult location-based social and dating app, per TPD. "Electronic evidence revealed ongoing monetary transactions and digital communications between Darling and the minor between December 2025 and March 2026," TPD said.

Police added the correspondence between Darling and 16-year-old boy involved explicit photographs of the victim, discussions of sexual activity, travel arrangements, and the purchase of marijuana for the victim.

TPD said forensic evidence showed messages between Darling and a third party related to the purchase of marijuana and setting up the delivery to the minor at Darling’s home.

"When you wear our badge, you are held to the highest standard of public trust. This individual shattered that standard and dishonored the dedicated officers who serve our community with integrity every day," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of the victim in this case. This agency will never tolerate behavior that exploits the vulnerable or betrays the public trust."

Police arrested Darling without incident at his home just after 2 p.m., TPD said.

He was transported to Orient Road Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.