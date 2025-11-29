Tampa police officer placed on administrative leave following domestic battery charges: TPD

A Tampa Police officer has been placed on administrative leave stemming from an off-duty incident, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office charged Steven Barber with domestic battery by strangulation, domestic violence battery and false imprisonment involving an adult female he knows.

The incident happened on Nov. 27, TPD said.

Barber was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office the following day after being released from a local facility. He will be transferred to Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw released a statement saying, “Domestic violence is a serious crime, and no one is above the law...Our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The actions alleged in this case do not reflect the values of our department and those who make the choice to take such actions will be held accountable.”