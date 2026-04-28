Tampa police search for missing 32-year-old Lavontae Facion: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Lavontae Facion, who has been reported missing and endangered.

Police said Facion left his home in the 2600 block of East 10th Avenue on Sunday afternoon and was later seen in the West Tampa area. He has not returned home, and his family has been unable to contact him.

Anyone who sees Facion is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 and refer to report #26-247626.