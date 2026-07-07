Tampa police search for missing child last seen near 10th Street North

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a missing child who was last seen Sunday afternoon near 10th Street North and Seward Street East and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Elijah Cogdell was last seen at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of 10th Street North and Seward Street East.

Police described Elijah as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Elijah is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and reference case No. 26-398428.