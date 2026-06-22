Tampa police searching for suspect who fatally shot man at gathering: TPD

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa police are a searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man at a large gathering on Sunday, officials said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) was investigating the shooting near West Main Street and North Albany Avenue.

Just after 10 p.m., TPD was in the area when they heard shots fired at a large gathering.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male in critical condition and immediately began rendering aid.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the incident. This incident was not an officer-involved shooting, TPD officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 813-231-6130 and reference case number: 2026-367709.

More information will be released when it is available, officials said.