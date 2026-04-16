Tampa Special Forces Association opens Team House to connect veterans with vital benefits and resources

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa chapter of the Special Forces Association is preparing to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its new home, "Team House Tampa," a facility dedicated to connecting veterans and active-duty service members with essential resources.

Located on Dale Mabry Highway in the shadow of MacDill Air Force Base, the building was built by veterans, for veterans. The non-profit organization serves current and former Army Special Forces, also known as Green Berets, as well as anyone else who needs help.

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Tampa non-profit connects veterans with benefits, resources

"It took us 23 years of fundraising to get into this," Brian Wilson said.

Wilson is the president of the Tampa chapter of the Special Forces Association.

He invited Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips inside for a tour and some education on the history of Army Special Forces ahead of the building's first birthday in May.

During that tour, Wilson says the main mission of Team House is to help military members with disability claims, legal questions, and financial advice.

"I came home, but many of our guys did not, and a way to serve our brothers, my brothers, and their families is to see that they're taken care of now. That they get connected with those benefits," Wilson said, "But there are still a lot of things that folks don't know, and we want to help them. We want to help them with that and get those benefits that are out there."

Team House is hosting a veterans benefit social this Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will offer legal, financial, and physical therapy opportunities and more

Team House Tampa is located at 6207 S Dale Mabry Hwy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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