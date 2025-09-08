Tampa to honor 100-year-old dance instructor after 50 years of teaching

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is recognizing a 100-year-old dance instructor who has been teaching folk dance classes with Parks and Recreation for over 50 years.

Judith Baizan was born in Michigan in 1925. In 1940, she international folk dancing for the first time and "immediately fell in love with it," according to the release.

Baizan moved to Tampa in 1971 and connected with Tampa's recreation centers to teach dance.

On Monday, the city is holding a press conference to recognize Baizan. Speakers include Mayor Jane Castor, Parks and Recreation Site Supervisor Nina Acevedo and Baizan herself.

"Judith has truly been an impactful force in the community," said Acevedo. "Her love and passion to teach the art of Scandinavian and Folk Dance has kept the craft alive. We know her time teaching with the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department will reverberate through generations."