Tampa's Chamberlain High School grows future business stars with 'Shark Tank' approach

TAMPA, Fla. — EverLuminous Hair Oil might someday make your locks luscious.

Sugar Rush Sweets and Latin fare, such as flan or tres leches, might someday satisfy your sweet tooth.

And both businesses, created by juniors at Chamberlain High School in Tampa, might very well come to life really soon.

WATCH: Tampa's Chamberlain High School grows future business stars with 'Shark Tank'

"We focus on the skills that the real-world business needs," says teacher Susan Babbitt, who guides Chamberlain students through the innovative 4-year 3DE business program.

"It prepares them for life in ways they don't even realize until they get there," added Babbitt.

This week, the juniors will present their businesses in a Shark Tank-like format in front of community leaders.

After building all facets of a business, such as marketing, financing and production, they'll have the chance to court real investments.

In March, there will be a marketplace where the actual products that were supported will be available for sale.

"I didn't realize, until we got through all of this, how much it really takes to start a business," says Ra'nija Mitchell of EverLuminous Hair Oil. "We never considered something like packaging until we go to financing. That was a lot."

"But hey," Ra'nija said, "we could make our dreams come true."



