TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa icon since 1912, Alessi Bakery has succeeded as a local mainstay partly for its delicious, otherworldly consistency.

Alessi doesn't change — thank goodness.

The scachatta and tres leches cakes have been tasty for more than 100 years.

WATCH: Tampa's iconic Alessi Bakery gets new location for its scachatta and tres leches cakes

Tampa's iconic Alessi Bakery gets new location for its scachatta and cakes

That's why longtime fans of the family-owned institution are a little surprised this week. Happy surprised. Geeking out surprised.

Alessi changed...but in a really impressive way.

Alessi Bakery has an epic new home: 3003 W Cypress St, Tampa.

That's a few doors down from their old stomping grounds, which housed them for more than 50 years.

The service area of the new space is four times that of the quaint old confines.

"Honestly, I keep saying this is a dream come true," says Phil Alessi Jr., who is 4th-generation Tampa bakery royalty. "This is long overdue."

One of the coolest new touches? When you walk in, there's a giant portrait of Phil's famous father on the wall greeting you.

"I like the heritage, my family on the walls," says Phil Jr.

The gorgeous new space features a liquor bar, pizza stand, coffee cafe, a bakery observation window, and the deli and dessert counters.

It will be open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The bar and pizza stand have late-night hours.

For more on Alessi Bakery, go here.

For more delicious Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.