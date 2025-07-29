Temple Terrace firefighters save kitten stuck in pillar

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace Fire Department (TTFD) responded to a call about a kitten trapped inside a pillar at Victoria Terrace at Grandville Drive and North 56th Street.

The opening was too narrow for the mother cat to reach her baby, firefighters said on Tuesday.

Crews removed cinder blocks from inside the pillar and successfully rescued the one-week-old kitten. TTFD was happy to report the kitten was unharmed and is now back with its mother.

Temple Terrace Fire Rescue