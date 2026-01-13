Temple Terrace implements new short-term rental regulations to address neighborhood concerns

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFTS) — Temple Terrace is rolling out new regulations for short-term rentals after receiving complaints from residents about parking issues and safety concerns in neighborhoods.

The city estimates approximately 150 short-term rentals currently operate within Temple Terrace, with numbers fluctuating seasonally due to attractions like Busch Gardens and University of South Florida events.

"Across the nation, short-term rentals are becoming more and more popular over the years, and while we're not a destination like Pinellas County beaches or Miami for that matter, we are a destination, and people are finding this to be more and more of a fruitful business," said Jack Shanks, Director of Code Compliance for Temple Terrace.

Previously, the city had no ordinance regulating short-term rental operations, leading to neighbor complaints and potential safety issues.

"What this ordinance does is provides structure, it provides safety and it provides balance," Shanks said.

The new regulations address three main areas: parking restrictions, occupancy limits, and safety inspections.

Parking has been the primary concern driving the new rules. Under the regulations, short-term rentals must provide adequate parking to prevent vehicles from blocking roads or neighbors' driveways.

"Whereas a neighbor may have two cars parking near the driveway one day, two days from now, it's eight vehicles blocking up the road," Shanks said.

The ordinance also establishes occupancy limits to prevent overcrowding and safety hazards.

"We're not going to have two-bedroom homes with 15 people in them. Again, that's a safety thing," Shanks said.

Fire department inspections will be required for all short-term rentals, benefiting both operators and guests.

"It guarantees that this has been looked at, and it's a great thing for the tenants. When they rent here in Temple Terrace, they're going to know that the place I'm renting is safe," Shanks said.

The ordinance is already in place but won't take effect until July 1, giving the city time to develop the program and notify current operators.

"We want to make sure this is conducive for people coming in, not getting confused, making sure this works. But we also want to notify the short-term rental operators that this is coming," Shanks said.

The city aims to help short-term rentals integrate seamlessly into neighborhoods while addressing resident concerns.

"The best short-term rental properties that we have are the ones that you don't really notice, that you don't see, they just kind of mold and meld into the neighborhoods," Shanks said.



