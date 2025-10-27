'They are not bad people': HCSO deputies accused of cheating in academic integrity scandal

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Cronister said six deputies were involved in an academic integrity scandal, which left them without their jobs.

On July 19, 2025, officials received an email from Chief Deputy Anthony Collins' wife, alleging that her husband had paid someone to help him complete coursework for classes at the FBI Academy. Sheriff Cronister said internal investigators began looking into the matter, and Chief Deputy Collins was placed on administrative leave. On July 23, he resigned.

The Collins case prompted an internal investigation into academy dishonesty. Multiple internal investigators were brought in to look into deputies at HCSO. On October 1, Captain Lora Rivera resigned.

HCSO said on Oct. 2, Colonel Michael Hannaford and Colonel Christopher Rule were notified of the ongoing internal investigation, and on Oct. 17, both Hannaford and Rule resigned.

Authorities said Captain Zuleydis Stearns and Captain Marvin Johnson were also notified of the ongoing internal investigation but did not resign. On Oct. 22, Captain Stearns was terminated from HCSO. Captain Johnson was terminated the day after.

"They are not bad people," said Sheriff Cronister. "What occurred here was not about a lack of ability or care. It was a shortcut. A moment of poor judgment. A choice that, while wrong, was not malicious."