TAMPA, Fla. — Happy 10th anniversary, Riverfest!

The annual shindig along the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk is this Friday and Saturday and will feature food, kids' activities, and free concerts (including Cowboy Mouth Friday at 830pm and Sixpence None the Richer on Saturday at 9 p.m.)

WATCH: This weekend's free 'Riverfest' celebrates 10 years along the Tampa Riverwalk

This weekend's free 'Riverfest' celebrates 10 years along the Tampa Riverwalk

Saturday will also feature a TacoFest food truck rally (check out the Baja tacos at Crab Daddy's!) featuring some of the area's top culinary talent.

The two main locations for Riverfest will be Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (most of the event will be here, including Friday's 5pm kickoff) and Water Works Park (this will be the main kids area).

For more on Riverfest, go here.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.