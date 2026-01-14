Tim McGraw to headline NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL announced Grammy Award-winning country music artist Tim McGraw will headline the NHL Stadium Series game in Tampa.

The singer is set to perform during the first intermission of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.

McGraw has sold more than 106 million records worldwide and has 49 number-one singles, per the NHL.

The game is at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1 and ticket information can be found here.