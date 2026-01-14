Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tim McGraw to headline NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Tim McGraw performs during the "Standing Room Only" tour on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL announced Grammy Award-winning country music artist Tim McGraw will headline the NHL Stadium Series game in Tampa.

The singer is set to perform during the first intermission of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.

McGraw has sold more than 106 million records worldwide and has 49 number-one singles, per the NHL.

The game is at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1 and ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

