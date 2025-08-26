Toddler died after being hit by a vehicle backing out of driveway in Plant City: PCPD

PLANT CITY, Fla — The Plant City Police Department (PCPD) said a toddler has died after being backed over by a vehicle in Plant City on Tuesday morning.
PCPD said the crash happened at the 1700 block of E. Ohio Street.
A woman was backing out of a driveway and did not see a toddler standing behind the vehicle, according to officials.
PCPD said the child sustained grave injuries and died a short time after the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
